Another California county eyes parts of PG&E

Rural Yolo County near Sacramento is joining the list of California communities that are interested in seizing pieces of bankrupt PG&E (PCG -4.5% ).

On Friday, a public power agency serving the county said it would examine the possibility of buying out PG&E's local poles and wires, seeing a "unique" opportunity.

In California's Central Valley, an irrigation district that has tried in the past to buy PG&E's local equipment or seize it through eminent domain also is considering a bid.

The mayors of San Jose and Oakland have joined San Francisco's Mayor Breed in opposing state legislation that made it more difficult to buy a piece of the company.

Separately, PG&E says it is evaluating a proposal from Knighthead Capital and Abrams Capital to provide equity capital commitments supporting a plan to reorganize the company.