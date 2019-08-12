Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis?

Boeing (BA -0.8% ) investors face more questions than answers as its 737 Max crisis drags on, according to CNBC's Michael Sheetz, but the company could find a way forward by turning to an unlikely example: Chipotle.

CMG shares climbed more than 1,400% since the company's IPO to mid-2015, but a series of E. coli, norovirus and salmonella outbreaks saw the stock lose about two-thirds of their value before rebounding - over the course of three years - to new record highs.

Will Boeing play out a similar story? Over a decade, its shares rose more than 700%, but tragedy with its 737 MAx struck twice within five months, killing a total of 346 people.

"It's amazing that we're talking about two very different companies and two very different situations, but I do think that at the root of it is this: If management comes across as complacent, it can have a more serious ripple effect than in any time in history," Morningstar consumer analyst R.J. Hottovy told CNBC.

"Airplanes are not lettuce," Bank of America analyst Ron Epstein added, but "from the point of view that lettuce is a core piece of what Chipotle does, the 737 is a core piece of what Boeing does - about a third of their cash flow."