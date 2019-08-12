Farfetch looks to recover after earnings call warning

Farfetch (FTCH +11.3%) rallies to cut into Friday's devastating post-earnings drop of about 44%.
Analysts think investors were caught off-guard by Farfetch's acquisition of New Guards Group, which marked a switch by the company from an asset-light model.
There was also the Farfetch earnings call warning (transcript) of a "a significant tectonic shift for online luxury that will reshape the industry over the next few seasons." The tectonic shift referred to was largely the sharp impact of promotions. The Farfetch dire outlook was also partially responsible for sending TheRealReal (REAL +1.3%) down to below its IPO pricing level.
