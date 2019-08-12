Lincoln Financial starts cash tender offer for notes

Lincoln Financial Group (LNC -2.1% ) offers to buy up to $150M of its 6.15% senior notes due 2036 and $300M of its 4.85% senior notes due 2021.

Also files prospectus for a notes offering that will raise proceeds intended to be used for the tender offer; amount of notes offering isn't yet disclosed.

The cash tender offer is set to expire at 11:59 PM ET on Sept. 9, 2019.

Notes tendered at or before 5:00PM ET on Aug. 23 will receive early tender premium of $30.00 per $1,000 principal amount.

Fixed spread on 2036 notes is 115 basis points over 2.875% UST due May 15, 2049; fixed spread on notes due 2021 is 55 bps over 1.75% UST due July 31, 2021.