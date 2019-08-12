Regeneron's REGN-EB3 shows positive effect in Ebola study

On the advice from the independent data safety monitoring board, a Democratic Republic of Congo-based clinical trial, PALM, evaluating Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' (REGN -1% ) REGN-EB3, NIH's mAb114, Gilead Sciences' (GILD -1.2% ) GS-5734 (remdesivir) and Mapp Biopharmaceuticals' ZMapp (control) in people infected with the Ebola virus has been stopped early after preliminary mortality data showed REGN-EB3's superiority to ZMapp in preventing deaths.

Orphan Drug-tagged REGN-EB3 is a cocktail of three fully-human monoclonal antibodies based on the company's VelociSuite platform.

ZMapp is a cocktail of three humanized monoclonal antibodies while mAb114 is a single monoclonal antibody. Remdesivir is a nucleotide prodrug that blocks a key enzyme that the virus needs for replication.

Development of REGN-EB3 is ongoing.