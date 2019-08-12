Antero Midstream OK's $300M stock buyback program

Antero Midstream's (AM -1% ) board authorizes a $300M share repurchase program, which it does not expect to materially impact its financial leverage profile but will provide more flexibility regarding its previously disclosed return of capital program.

In a new investor presentation, AM says it will target a high single digit rate of return of capital growth to shareholders in 2020 vs. 2019 via dividend growth, share repurchases or both.

AM says its business model does not require equity to deliver $2B in organic project backlog.