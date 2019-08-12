WPP +7% post 1H results

WPP plc (OTCPK:WPPGF) reports 1H revenues of £7.6B, +1.7% Y/Y, constant currency revenue flat Y/Y and LFL revenue down 0.6% Y/Y.

H1 LFL revenue less pass-through costs -2.0% Y/Y.

Q2 LFL revenue less pass-through costs improvements in key markets: USA -5.4%, UK +1.3%.

Billings were down 0.5% Y/Y at £26.5B, and down 2% Y/Y in constant currency.

Estimated net new business billings of $2.9B were won in the 1H, a return to a strong performance.

H1 operating margin 11.9%, declined 120 margin points LFL, reflecting revenue less pass-through costs trend.

Average net debt £4.384B, down £709M in constant currency compared with first half of 2018 supported by disposal programme.

The agreement in July to sell 60% of Kantar: c.$1.9B for de-leverage and c.$1.2B to be returned to shareholders.

2019 Guidance reiterated: LFL revenue less pass-through costs down 1.5%-2%; headline operating margin to revenue less pass-through costs down around 1 margin point on a constant currency basis.

