AssetMark declines even with new bullish coverage

AssetMark Financial (AMK -2.9% ) gets mostly bullish ratings from analysts picking up coverage of the stock.

Goldman's Alexander Blostein rates AMK a buy with a $31 price target, citing "superior organic growth" and a pure-play for access to "secular shifts from wirehouses to independent advice channels" in wealth management.

Raymond James analyst Patrick O'Shaughnessy picks up coverage with an outperform rating and $31 price target, noting its differentiated "white-glove service model", though competition is fierce.

Credit Suisse's Kevin McVeigh rates outperform and sets price target of $32, based on 2021 estimated enterprise value-to-EBITDA ratio of 15.5x vs. financial tech's average of 13x.

With a previous analyst's price target of $29, AMK's average price target comes to $30.75.

Two SA authors have weighed in on the stock -- The Value Investor with a Neutral rating and Donovan Jones with a Bullish rating.