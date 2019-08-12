Overstock.com's tZERO tokens out in the wild

Overstock.com (OSTK +1.9% ) subsidiary tZERO announces that its preferred equity security tokens are now available to be resold to non-accredited investors.

Investors with an account at Dinosaur Financial may trade their tZERO security tokens on the PRO Securities alternative trading system.

tZERO CEO statement: "Following the one-year anniversary of the close of our security token offering, non-accredited investors now have the ability to purchase and trade in our security tokens. Today marks another milestone as we further democratize access so all investors, regardless of net worth, can invest in the business opportunity of a blockchain-based capital market."

Source: Press Release