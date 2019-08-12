JD.com Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (+60.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $20.93B (+13.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, jd has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 1 downward.