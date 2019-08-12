II-VI Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.66 (+26.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $348.02M (+8.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, iivi has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward.