CDK Global Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.90 (+3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $585.1M (+2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cdk has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.