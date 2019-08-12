National Grid says safety systems kept grid safe in blackout; questions remain

National Grid (NGG +0.2% ) says its systems "worked well" after Friday's "incredibly rare event" power outage that left nearly 1M people without electricity and shut trains during rush hour.

NGG director of operations Duncan Burt told the BBC that two power stations disconnected nearly simultaneously and was more than the grid was routinely prepared for, prompting automatic safety systems to shut off power to some places.

Industry experts say a gas-fired power station at Little Barford, Bedfordshire, failed, followed two minutes later by the Hornsea offshore wind farm disconnecting from the grid.

While safety protection systems across the industry, on generators and on the network, worked well to secure and keep the grid safe, the industry needs to examine whether the safety systems were set up correctly to have "minimal impact" on people's daily lives, Burt said.

The government has launched an investigation into what happened.