India's Jio forms Azure partnership

India’s Reliance Industries announces a 10-year cloud partnership with Microsoft (MSFT -0.9% ) to deepen the offerings of the Jio telecom unit.

Jio will build data centers across India in the next decade, which will be hosted on Microsoft Azure.

Jio says it will offer startups free connectivity and cloud infrastructure. Micro- to medium-sized businesses will have access to a "bundle of connectivity, productivity and automation tools" with prices starting at $21.05/month.

Reliance's push into cloud services will take on market dominant Amazon Web Services.