Investors shy away from consumer discretionary stocks

Consumer discretionary stocks are underperforming broad market averages on the day.

Notable decliners include Etsy (ETSY -3.3% ), Office Depot (ODP -5% ), Ulta Beauty (ULTA -2.7% ), Guess (GES -7.1% ), Duluth Holdings (DLTH -7.2% ), Express (EXPR -1.7% ), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -2.7% ), L Brands (LB -2.7% ), Nordstrom (JWN -2.5% ), Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI -3.7% ), Big Lots (BIG -1.9% ), Burlington Stores (BURL -1.7% ), Dillard's (DDS -3.1% ) and Macy's (M -2.1% ).

Walmart (WMT -1.5% ) is also lower a few days ahead of the retail giant's Q2 earnings report.

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FDIS, FXD, EMTY, RCD, PMR, PSCD, FTXD, JHMC.