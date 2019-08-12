Investors shy away from consumer discretionary stocks

Consumer discretionary stocks are underperforming broad market averages on the day.
Notable decliners include Etsy (ETSY -3.3%), Office Depot (ODP -5%), Ulta Beauty (ULTA -2.7%), Guess (GES -7.1%), Duluth Holdings (DLTH -7.2%), Express (EXPR -1.7%), Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF -2.7%), L Brands (LB -2.7%), Nordstrom (JWN -2.5%), Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI -3.7%), Big Lots (BIG -1.9%), Burlington Stores (BURL -1.7%), Dillard's (DDS -3.1%) and Macy's (M -2.1%).
Walmart (WMT -1.5%) is also lower a few days ahead of the retail giant's Q2 earnings report.
ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, RTH, RETL, FDIS, FXD, EMTY, RCD, PMR, PSCD, FTXD, JHMC.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox