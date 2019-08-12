Advance Auto Parts Q2 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 12, 2019 5:30 PM ETAdvance Auto Parts, Inc. (AAP)AAPBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.21 (+12.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.36B (+1.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, aap has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward.