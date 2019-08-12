Huya Broadcasting Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Huya Broadcasting (NYSE:HUYA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.08 (+33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $251.58M (+60.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, huya has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.