Iron ore extends slump amid 'loss in confidence'

Today was another ugly day for iron ore prices, with the active contract traded on the Singapore Exchange sliding 3.7% to $US85/metric ton while the active contract on China's Dalian Commodities Exchange sank 4.9%, as the widening rift between the U.S. and China sparking broader fears about global growth.

While iron ore's direct exposure to trade disputes is minimal, "the loss in confidence appears to have led to a rapid reassessment of the iron ore market," Capital Economics analysts write. "We think that the price of iron ore will decline further on the back of a renewed slowdown in China's economy and, more specifically, a downturn in China’s construction sector."

Adding to the downbeat numbers was the latest data from top Australian export hub Port Hedland, which showed ~41M mt exported in July, down from a record 48.9M mt in June.

Iron ore has collapsed from multi-year highs in early July as investor focus pivots from a potential global ore shortage to improving supply and the rising prospect of weakening demand, especially in China.

