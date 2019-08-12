BlackRock sees China yuan falling further, but not like in 2015

China is likely to let the yuan decline more, albeit in a controlled way, write BlackRock's Mike Pyle, Elga Bartsch, and Beata Harasim in a report.

Don't expect a replay of the 2015 yuan devaluation that shook markets.

Still sees ability for global expansion to continue even with the dimmer growth outlook.

Notes positive view on risk assets, such as emerging market debt from countries with little exposure to the U.S.-China trade war, due to accommodative stance on banks from India to Thailand.

China currency ETFs: CYB, CNY, FXCH

Emerging markets (ex-China) equity ETFs: XCEM, EMXC, KEMX