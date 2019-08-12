L Brands (LB -2.1% ) remains in the news due to founder Les Wexner's association with alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Wexner has been giving documents to investigators showing Epstein stole funds from Wexner's family charity, according to CNBC. The Justice Department says the investigation into Epstein will move on even after his apparent suicide over the weekend.

Women's Wear Daily brings up what could be even larger issue for L Brands as Wexner remains entangled in the Epstein case. "Who, if anybody, is in line to succeed Wexner?" asks the publication. Wexner owns 17% of L Brands' stock and has maintained sway over a largely handpicked board perceived as "friendly" to him, notes WWD.