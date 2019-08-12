EPA grants 31 small refinery waivers; RIN values plunge

Prices for U.S. renewable fuel blending credits plunged late Friday ahead of the Environmental Protection Agency's approval of 31 exemptions for small refineries of their federal biofuel obligations for 2018.

The agency rejected six of the applications, while three were declared withdrawn, according to the EPA website.

Farm and biofuels groups condemned the announcement, which arrived three weeks late and followed a heated summer of debate over EPA's administration of the mandates.

Renewable fuel - D6 - credits for 2019 last traded on Friday at ~$0.11 each, down from $0.20 on Thursday, traders said, following news of the looming waiver decisions.

Relevant tickers include ADM, REGI, GPRE, GPP, PEIX, REX

ETFs: PBW, QCLN, FUE, PUW, HECO