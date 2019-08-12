Needham frets risks in Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI -5.9% ) is facing troubling trends coming out of its otherwise well-received Q2 earnings report, Needham's Alex Henderson says.

The company may see a "tepid" recovery in cloud customer spending, and weakness in 100G product sales looks like a "pretty big hole to dig out of."

Henderson has a Hold rating on the company.

Shares have been in a downdraft, down 74.2% over the past year and down 33.4% over the past six months.

While sell-side analysts overall rate it a Hold, and Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral, the stock has a Quant Rating of Very Bearish.