Myriad Genetics Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Myriad Genetics Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Aug. 12, 2019
  • Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (+26.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $221.64M (+10.3% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, MYGN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.
