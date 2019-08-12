Myriad Genetics Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Aug. 12, 2019 5:35 PM ETMyriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)MYGNBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (+26.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $221.64M (+10.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MYGN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward.