DaVita establishes new $5.5B credit deal

DaVita (DVA -0.7% ) inks a new $5.5B debt financing agreement consisting of a five-year $1B secured credit revolver, a five-year delayed-draw $1.75B secured term loan ("A") and a seven-year $2.75B secured loan ("B").

Part of the borrowings under the new deal will fund the repayment of borrowings under its previous credit agreement.

The new contract satisfies the financing condition of its modified "Dutch auction" tender offer for up to $1.2B of its common stock at no more than $61.50 but not less than $53.50.