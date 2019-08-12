First major U.S. offshore wind farm delayed pending federal review

The Trump administration had delayed indefinitely the final environmental review for the Vineyard Wind project off the Massachusetts coast, marking a setback to the planned development of the first major U.S. offshore wind farm.

The U.S. Department of the Interior ordered a supplemental review for the 800 MW project to consider the potential impact on commercial fishing.

Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between Avangrid (AGR -1.6% ) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, was expected to start construction this year and become operational by early 2022.

Vineyard Wind calls the Interior Department decision "a surprise and disappointment" but says the project remains "viable" and is moving forward.