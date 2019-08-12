PayPal launches Venmo-to-bank account Instant Transfer

PayPal's (PYPL -0.8% ) Venmo starts rolling out Instant Transfer real-time payment service for transferring money from a Venmo account to a user's bank account within minutes.

Follows last year's launch of Instant Transfer via debit card that allowed transferring money from a Venmo account to an eligible Visa and Mastercard debit card.

Fee is the same as the Instant Transfer to a debit card -- 1% of amount with a minimum fee of 25 cents, maximum of $10.

Will continue to offer free standard bank transfer that typically takes one to three business days.