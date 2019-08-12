Tidewater slides as losses mount

Tidewater (TDW -10.1% ) tumbles to a new 52-week low after reporting a larger than expected Q2 loss and revenues that rose 19% Y/Y to $126M but came in below analyst estimates.

TDW reports Q2 vessel operating losses of $4.39B vs. a $140M loss in the year-ago quarter; H1 vessel operating losses rose to $14B from $12.3B during H1 a year ago.

Q2 vessel operating costs rose 18% Y/Y to $80.4M from $68M in the year-earlier quarter; for H1, operating costs climbed 26% to $162.6M from $129.3M in the year-ago period.

TDW's Q2 worldwide fleet utilization edged higher to 57% at an average vessel dayrate of $10.4K from 55.5% and $10K a year ago; during H1, utilization rose to 55.2% at $10.1K dayrate vs. 49.9% and $10K in the prior-year period.