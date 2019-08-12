Och-Ziff picks Sculptor for new name - Bloomberg

Och-Ziff Capital Management (OZM -3% ) plans to rebrand as Sculptor Capital Management, Bloomberg reports, citing a letter sent to investors today.

Reflects the exit of its founder, Dan Och.

The firm said it chose the new name because it "evokes the dedication, persistence and vision that embody what we strive for daily as stewards of your capital," the letter said.

It also distances the firm from its legal troubles over the past few years that sparked investors to pull $27B from the company since the end of 2014, when it first disclosed that it was the target of an investigation focusing on bribery in Africa.

Prospects look a little brighter recently, though. Its flagship hedge fund has risen 11% through July.

