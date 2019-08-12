Halliburton wins nine contracts for West Africa offshore project

Halliburton (HAL -1.4% ) is awarded nine contracts for drilling and completion services offshore Senegal by Woodside Petroleum (OTCPK:WOPEF) as part of the first phase of developing the SNE Field; financial terms are not disclosed.

The drilling campaign, which is due to start in late 2020 or early 2021, is for drilling and completing 18 wells with up to eight optional wells over 3-4 years.

The contracts are contingent on Woodside making a final investment decision to move forward with the ambitious offshore project.

The latest multi-contract award follows an earlier conditional award to HAL last December for drilling and completion fluids services.