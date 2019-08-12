AT&T updates on FirstNet buildout

AT&T (T -0.4% ) has issued an update on its FirstNet public safety network buildout at the annual conference of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials.

The company says it's drawn nearly 9,000 public safety agencies as FirstNet subscribers, accounting for more than 750,000 connections.

It also points to recognition as the fastest network experience for public safety clients.

FirstNet's Band 14 spectrum has been deployed in nearly 650 markets to date, and coverage completion for Band 14 is ahead of schedule at 65%.

There are more than 75 FirstNet Ready devices available.