Stocks weighed down by yuan, Hong Kong protests

In light trading, stocks continue in the red, reflecting concern over China devaluing its currency and persisting unrest in Hong Kong.
The Nasdaq slides 0.7% and the Dow falls 1.0%, near its session low.
The S&P 500 falls 0.8% in early afternoon trading, with financials (-1.5%) and energy (-1.3%) declining the most of 11 S&P 500 industry sectors; the traditionally risk-off sectors of real estate (flat) and utilities (-0.2%) fare better than broader market.
Investors turn to safer havens. Gold rises 0.6% to $1,517.40 per ounce.
The spread between the 2-year and 10-year Treasury's narrows with the 2-year yield down 5 basis points to 1.584% and the 10-year yield down 9 basis points to 1.655%.
Crude oil rise +0.5% to $54.75 per barrel.
Dollar Index slips 0.1% to 97.43.
