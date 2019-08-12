RBC analyst charged with insider trading over EFII deal

The Securities and Exchange Commission charges an analyst at a large international investment bank with insider trading on confidential information about Siris Capital Group's plans to acquire Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII).

The SEC alleges that Bill Tsai, a junior investment banker at the bank's New York office, purchased EFII call options soon after learning about the pending deal.

Tsai's LinkedIn page says he's an investment banking analyst at RBC Capital. A spokeswoman at RBC Capital Markets told Bloomberg that the bank suspended Tsai. “RBC has a zero-tolerance approach to any breach of the law or our code of conduct,” said Sanam Heidary said, adding that the bank cooperated with law enforcement on the matter.

Tsai sold the options for a profit of ~$98,750 soon after the deal was announced in mid-April 2019, according to the SEC charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York announced criminal charges against Tsai.