Bank of America lifts probability of U.S. recession next year

Bank of America (BAC -2.4% ) boosts the probability of a recession within the next year to 30%, amid several "flashing yellow" indicators.

“Our official model has the probability of a recession over the next 12 months only pegged at about 20%, but our subjective call based on the slew of data and events leads us to believe it is closer to a 1-in-3 chance," Michelle Meyer, BofA's head of U.S. economics wrote in a note to clients.

Though last month's jobs report pointed to a strong consumer, business investment was low as managers deal with new tariffs and fiscal policy uncertainty.

Three of five economic indicators that track business cycles -- industrial production, aggregate hours worked, and auto sales -- are at levels reached immediately before previous recessions, she wrote.

Another potential warning sign -- the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell below the yield on the three-month, but that's not as troubling as an inversion of the 2-year and 10-year yields -- which hasn't yet occurred, Meyer wrote.