Financial sector bears brunt of market decline

As investors rush to safety -- bidding up Treasurys and pushing down yields -- financial stocks slide.

The financial sector ( -1.8% ) is the biggest decliner of the S&P 500's 11 industry sectors.

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) loses 1.7% ; in the past month the ETF, down 3.2%, has fallen faster than the S&P 500's 2.1% decline.

All six of the six biggest U.S. banks fall more than 1% -- Bank of America (BAC -2.3% ), Citigroup (C -2.5% ), JPMorgan Chase (JPM -1.7% ), Wells Fargo (WFC -1.3% ), Goldman Sachs (GS -2.5% ), and Morgan Stanley (MS -2.7% ).

Regional banks also felt the pain: PNC Financial (PNC -2.4% ), Axos Financial (AX -2.8% ), Regions Financial (RF -2.2% ), Fifth Third (FITB -2.1% ).