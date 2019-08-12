UPS and FedEx sized up after soft USPS report

JPMorgan sees upside for UPS (UPS -0.5% ) and FedEx (FDX -1.6% ) from the latest USPS report, despite the shipping giant posting its first decline in package volume in over eight years.

JP analyst Brian Ossenbeck observes that USPS has a much lower percentage of Amazon's final mile deliveries than in years past and points to the notable increase in revenue per unit as a positive.

USPS packages revenue increased by 4.8% to $5.42B as higher pricing offset a 3.2% decline in volume.

USPS Q3 report