Corn futures, ag stocks plunge following bearish USDA report

Corn futures plunge nearly 6%, on track for the biggest drop in more than three years, after the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast a bigger than expected harvest.

The latest USDA report forecasts the 2019-20 corn crop at 13.9B bushels, above the 13.875B bushels guided last month and much higher than analyst consensus of 13.19B bushels.

CBOT most-active corn fell to ~$3.92, while soybeans fell 1.6% to $8.77/bu and wheat sank 6.2% to $4.68/bu.

"Traders didn't get to see corn acres cut as much as they wanted so they’re sending futures markets sharply lower," says Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst at Futures International. "The crop isn't as bad as people predicted out there."

Agriculture-related stocks trade lower: AGCO -6.5% ,MOS -6.3% , CTVA -6.2% , BG -5.5% , CF -4.1% , DE -3.8% , NTR -3.6% , ADM -2.6% , IPI -2.4% , OTCPK:BAYRY -2.4% , CNHI -2.3% , CAT -2% , TITN -1.9% .

