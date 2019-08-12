Credit Suisse still confident on The RealReal

Credit Suisse weighs in on The RealReal (REAL +0.7% ) after the stock was dragged down by Farfetch's tough Q2 report.

CS: "Near-term visibility is more limited given recent luxury readthrus. But we still think REAL can be a key asset in retail stock portfolios that will have to increasingly migrate to new sources of growth that line-up with how younger consumers are acquiring goods in softlines categories in coming years."

The firm think REAL can still deliver best-in class revenue growth in the near-term and show solid progress toward long-term margin targets to provide a positive backdrop.

The Credit Suisse rating on REAL is held at Outperform and the price target is kept at $30 (+68% upside potential).