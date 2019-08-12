BAML turns bearish on Livent after 30%-plus gains
Aug. 12, 2019 2:45 PM ETLivent Corporation (LTHM)LTHMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Livent (LTHM -11.4%) trades sharply lower after BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades shares to Underperform from Neutral with a $7 price target, cut from $10, after gaining by more than a third in the wake of a bullish Q2 earnings conference call.
- LTHM discussed an acceleration in lithium hydroxide orders during the call, but BAML analyst Steve Byrne says his firm's first-hand checks and research suggest the market for electric vehicles will not grow enough to absorb the company's new capacity over the next 6-12 months.
- The company guided to a FY 2019 lithium hydroxide market size of 100K-110K metric tons, more than 3x the total 30K mt market in 2018, but Byrne believes a more appropriate estimate for the size of the market in 2019 is 45K-70K mt, adding that the industry could struggle to absorb another 50K-60K mt of new supply coming online in 2020.
- LTHM's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform and its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish.