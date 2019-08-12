Permian crude shipments start on new Cactus II pipeline

Shipments have started on the first of three big Permian Basin pipeline expected to begin flowing this year, as commodities trader Trafigura says it began crude shipments to the Texas Gulf coast via the new Cactus II pipeline system.

Trafigura signed a long-term agreement with pipeline operator Plains All American Pipeline (PAA, PAGP) last year to transport 300K bbl/day of crude and condensate on the pipeline, which has a capacity of 670K bbl/day.

WTI prices in Midland, Tex., have strengthened to a premium compared with U.S. crude futures ahead of the pipeline's startup; dealers say prices today were seen at a premium of $0.20-$0.25/bbl to futures.

Prices at the Cushing, Okla., storage have rallied over the past two weeks, with U.S. crude futures' discount to Brent trading near $4/bbl today, the smallest since March 2018.

