Semi recovery pushed to 2020 - Cowen

|About: Technology Select Sector SP... (XLK)|By:, SA News Editor

Cowen analyst Matthew Ramsay says monthly sales data from the Semiconductor Industry Association shows the semi recovery is pushed back until next year.

In June, semi revenue fell 18% Y/Y, "leaving the slope/pace of any 2H recovery now in doubt."

Ramsay doesn't expect a broader recovery is "likely capped" until a US-China trade resolution is reached.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index and tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) are down 1.5% compared to the -1.4% for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

