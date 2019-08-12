Semi recovery pushed to 2020 - Cowen

Cowen analyst Matthew Ramsay says monthly sales data from the Semiconductor Industry Association shows the semi recovery is pushed back until next year.

In June, semi revenue fell 18% Y/Y, "leaving the slope/pace of any 2H recovery now in doubt."

Ramsay doesn't expect a broader recovery is "likely capped" until a US-China trade resolution is reached.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index and tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) are down 1.5% compared to the -1.4% for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

