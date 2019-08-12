Ternium tumbles following Argentina vote, Morgan Stanley downgrade

Ternium (TX -14.9% ) plunges to a 52-week low as Morgan Stanley downgrades shares to Equal Weight from Overweight and removes its prior $27 price target following the surprise results of the weekend primary vote in Argentina.

Stanley analyst Carlos De Alba believes TX shares will decouple from its fundamental valuation as long as political and macro uncertainty continues in the company's two main markets of Mexico and Argentina.

TX's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Bullish, and its Quant Rating is Neutral.