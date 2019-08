Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM) is up 4% after topping revenue expectations in its Q2 earnings and raising full-year guidance.

The company boosted its 2019 revenue outlook to $30M-$33M, and announced a new strategic customer in Rakuten Mobile.

Revenues in Q2 fell nearly 20% to $8.6M, and the company swung to a GAAP net loss of $0.9M from a year-ago gain of $0.8M.

Non-GAAP net income was -$0.4M vs. a year-ago $1.4M.

Liquidity was $58.6M against no debt.

