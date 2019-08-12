Goldman's Solomon sees chance of recession 'relatively low'

Goldman Sachs (GS -2.8% ) CEO David Solomon admits that the U.S. economy is slowing, but doesn't see a recession looming.

"The underlying economy is still doing okay. The chance of a recession in the near term is still relatively low," he told CNN.

"But we have to watch what's going on with tariffs," he said.

He doesn't think the U.S. is at a "moment of impending crisis."

Bank of America U.S. economist Michelle Meyer increased the probability of a recession at 30% in the next year, while "bond king" Jeffrey Gundlach puts the odds at 75% for a recession before the 2020 presidential election.

Meanwhile, investors in a search for safety, bid up the 10-year Treasury, pushing yield down 10 basis points to 1.645%, vs. all-time low of 1.318%.