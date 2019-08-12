Group Mach's Transat offer blocked by regulator; Air Canada secures support

Quebec's securities tribunal has barred an offer from Group Mach to buy up Transat (OTC:TRZBF +39.3% ) shares, ending the real estate developer's bid to block the tour operator's sale to Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF -1.1% ).

The decision comes a day after Air Canada raised its takeover offer by C$200M in a bid to win shareholder support for its bid to take Transat private.

Air Canada is now offering C$18/share, vs. C$13/share previously, bringing the total offer to ~C$720M from a previously announced bid worth C$520M.

Group Mach's offer of C$14/share for 19.5% of class B voting shares was the only rival bid.

Letko Brosseau and Associates, Transat's biggest shareholder at 19.3%, says it gave formal support to the fresh offer from Air Canada, after saying earlier this summer it would vote against the deal if the price stayed at C$13 /share.