U.S. budget deficit exceeds all of last year's total

The U.S. government shelled out $120B more in July than it brought in, a deficit that's 56% bigger than it was at this time last year.

Although receipts increased 12% to $251.3B in July, outlays rose 23% to $371.0B.

Brings the fiscal YTD deficit to $867B, a 27% increase from the same period a year earlier and bigger than the $779B shortfall for all of the last fiscal year; the federal fiscal year starts on Oct. 1.

For the month, the biggest expenditure -- Social Security -- was $88B followed by Medicare and National Defense, each at $56B.

Customs duties, which include tariffs from imports, jumped by 75% to $56.9B YTD from $32.5B a year earlier.