Carrizo Oil cut at KeyBanc as no new bidder seen to contest Callon's bid

Carrizo Oil and Gas (CRZO -9.4%) falls sharply as KeyBanc downgrades shares to Sector Weight from Overweight without a price target, as the firm does not see another buyer emerging after Callon Petroleum (CPE -9.3%) agreed last month to acquire the company for a 25% premium.
Investors and analyst reacted coolly to the deal when it was announced, and shares have continue to drift lower; CRZO has shed ~13% and CPE has plunged 27% since the news.
CRZO's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating is Neutral, and its Quant Rating is Bullish.
