Brookfield Business Partners may buy back up to 5% of its shares
Aug. 12, 2019
- Brookfield Business Partners' (NYSE:BBU) notice of its intention to renew its normal course issuer bid -- or stock buyback in Canadian -- has been accepted by the Toronto Stock Exchange.
- The board authorizes the partnership to repurchase as much as 5% of its total issued and outstanding units, or 4.05M units.
- Brookfield Business Partners said it believes that in the event the units trade in a price range that does not fully reflect their value, the acquisition of units may represent an attractive use of available funds.