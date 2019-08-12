Brookfield Business Partners may buy back up to 5% of its shares

  • Brookfield Business Partners' (NYSE:BBU) notice of its intention to renew its normal course issuer bid -- or stock buyback in Canadian -- has been accepted by the Toronto Stock Exchange.
  • The board authorizes the partnership to repurchase as much as 5% of its total issued and outstanding units, or 4.05M units.
  • Brookfield Business Partners said it believes that in the event the units trade in a price range that does not fully reflect their value, the acquisition of units may represent an attractive use of available funds.
