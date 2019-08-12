Verizon selling Tumblr to WordPress owner (updated)

Verizon Media (NYSE:VZ) is unloading its blogging site Tumblr for a nominal fee, to Automattic, the owner of publishing tool WordPress.

Exact purchase price was undisclosed. Automattic will take on some 200 staffers in the deal.

Verizon had taken over Tumblr through its Yahoo acquisition, but has been looking to revamp the former Oath media group. And Yahoo had paid about $1.1B for Tumblr in 2013, before writing down the site's value by $230M in 2016.

Updated 6:13 p.m.: According to Axios, one source puts the deal price "well below" $20M while another puts it under $10M.