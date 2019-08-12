Ventas prices $650M notes offering

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) reports the pricing of its offering of $650M offfering of 3.000% senior notes due 2030 at 99.506% of the principal amount.

The notes are being issued by Ventas Realty Limited Partnership.

Sees using proceeds, together with cash on hand and/or borrowings under its revolving credit line, to buy Ventas Realthy's 4.25% senior notes due 2022 under a cash tender offer.

Expects to use excess proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

Previously: Ventas starts tender offer for 4.25% senior notes (Aug. 12)