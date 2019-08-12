Stocks suffer from mounting worries over trade, global growth

Stocks plunged alongside bond yields in a broad selloff amid mounting doubts that the U.S. and China will reach a trade deal any time soon.

Intensifying protests in Hong Kong and political instability in Argentina and Italy also hurt investor sentiment.

The equity selling sparked a flight to the safety of U.S. Treasurys, driving the yield on the 10-year note to 1.64% - its lowest level since October 2016 - which was bad news for the S&P financial sector (-1.9%), which easily led the 11 S&P sectors to the downside.

The drop in yields is amplifying worries about the economy; the spread between the two-year and 10-year yields has narrowed to 6 bps after the two-year yield fell 5 bps to 1.58% and the 10-year tumbled 10 bps to 1.64%, not far from an inversion of the 2-10 spread that is widely viewed as a recession indicator.

A Federal Reserve Bank of New York model, based on the yield curve, now places the odds of a recession in the next year at 37.5%, the highest for the model since April 2007.

However, WTI crude oil settled 0.8% higher to $54.93/bbl despite the economic growth concerns.